New Mini Cooper Convertible sold out in 24 hours. What’s driving the rush?

Mini Cooper Convertible, the latest from British luxury car marque in India under the BMW AG, has received an overwhelming consumer response. The first batch of Mini Cooper Convertible was sold out within just 24 hours of its launch in India on December 12. Launched at ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Mini Cooper Convertible was introduced to the country as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).

Clearly, the consumer response towards the car exceeded the initial expectations of the brand. Now, with the first batch sold out, Mini India has opened bookings for the next batch, which is scheduled to commence early next year.

If you are wondering what's driving the demand for the newly launched Mini Cooper Convertible, here is a quick look at the key facts about the drop-top premium car.

Advertisement

Mini Cooper Convertible: India's most affordable convertible With a price tag of ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mini Cooper Convertible was launched as the most affordable drop-top car in India. It's closest in the segment is the MG Cyberster electric convertible, which commands ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom), clearly at a significant premium than the Mini model. The Mini Cooper Convertible comes with a standard two year unlimited kilometre warranty and 24x7 roadside assistance.

Mini Cooper Convertible: Wide colour pallete The Mini Cooper Convertible comes available in four different exterior colour options. These colour options for the Mini Cooper Convertible are British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, and Ocean Wave Green, along with Black or White mirror caps.

Advertisement

Mini Cooper Convertible: Classic Mini silhouette with revamped detailing The new Mini Cooper Convertible carries signature Mini silhouette, but with revamped detailing. The front profile of the model sports redesigned circular LED headlamps with multiple lighting signatures, while it also gets a new radiator grille layout. At the side profile, the Mini Cooper Convertible gets White or Black mirror caps, contrasting with the exterior shade. It rides on 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels. At the back, it gets vertically aligned LED taillights finished in a flush surface styling.

Mini Cooper Convertible: Retractable fabric roof This convertible gets an electrically operated fabric roof that can be opened in 18 seconds and closed in just 15 seconds, even when the vehicle is running at a speed of up to 30 kmph. The retractable fabric roof can also be partially opened to act as a makeshift sunroof. With the roof closed, the boot storage stands at 215 litres, while with the roof folded, the storage capacity is reduced to 160 litres.

Advertisement

Mini Cooper Convertible: Feature-loaded cabin The Mini Cooper Convertible comes with a feature loaded cabin. It gets a round OLED centre touchscreen infotainment system powered by BMW OS 9, head-up display (HUD), Harman Kardon audio system, digital key functionality, wireless charging, electric sports seats with Vescin upholstery, etc.