New Mini Cooper SE EV breaks cover. What to expect

New Mini Cooper SE EV breaks cover. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- Adopting Mini's fresh ‘simplistic’ design language, the Mini Cooper SE (also known as Mini Electric) showcases a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic characterized by fewer body lines and more rounded contours.
The Mini Cooper EV has recently gained a convertible version, indicating that a replacement for the electric vehicle (EV) is not imminent. However, development of the next-generation Mini EV is well underway, and a few leaked images offer a sneak peek at what Is to come. The new Mini EV is expected to be unveiled globally in 2024 and may arrive in India by 2025.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×