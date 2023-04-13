New Mini Cooper SE EV breaks cover. What to expect

The Mini Cooper EV has recently gained a convertible version, indicating that a replacement for the electric vehicle (EV) is not imminent. However, development of the next-generation Mini EV is well underway, and a few leaked images offer a sneak peek at what Is to come. The new Mini EV is expected to be unveiled globally in 2024 and may arrive in India by 2025.

Adopting Mini's fresh ‘simplistic’ design language, the Mini Cooper SE (also known as Mini Electric) showcases a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic characterized by fewer body lines and more rounded contours. The electric hatchback's design exudes a sense of understated elegance, aligning with the automaker's commitment to a more subdued appearance.

The electric Mini Cooper boasts a throwback design to the iconic 1960s Mini, with a prominent round headlight featuring the classic LED halo, flanked by straight lines both above and below the unit. A larger and mostly concealed grille with a clean octagonal surround further enhances the front. The sides of the vehicle retain the floating roof design but with smoother and less cluttered bodywork, devoid of any side cladding. The wheels have a cooler, dual-tone, rimless look as the aero fins disappear. The Mini Electric also surprises with its sunroof, which appears panoramic despite the car's compact size.

Compared to the current hatchback, the new Mini Cooper SE boasts a distinct rear-end design with triangular LED taillights and a flatter tailgate. Despite the change, the iconic Union Jack emblem for the taillights remains, now presented in a more modern fashion.

While the specifics of the upcoming EV's features are still under wraps, it is expected to inherit the existing model's core equipment, such as heated front seats, driver-assistance systems (ADAS), multiple airbags, and a wireless phone charger. With its release still a while away, more information regarding the Mini Electric's capabilities should surface soon.

In addition, the Mini EV may incorporate select features previewed by the Aceman concept, such as a circular infotainment screen and a dashboard with dynamic LED lighting (the current model sports an 8.8-inch unit).

The current Mini Electric runs on a 32.6kWh battery pack that delivers approximately 270km of range. Its e-motor generates 184PS and 270Nm, enabling it to reach 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds. While these figures are satisfactory for an EV, the automaker is expected to enhance the range, which is lower than that of similarly priced competitors.

Anticipated to arrive in India in 2025 as a replacement for the existing Mini EV that currently costs ₹52.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Mini Cooper SE will contend with electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, among others scheduled to hit the market in the next two years.