New model or a variant? Everything buyers must know about updated KTM 160 Duke

The KTM 160 Duke has received a new TFT instrument cluster derived from the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke.

Mainak Das
Published20 Dec 2025, 06:06 AM IST
KTM 160 Duke range in India has been updated with the introduction of a new variant, which is priced at 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant gets a 5.0-inch colour TFT display adding more zing to the naked streetfighter. This new display is sourced from the KTM 390 Duke, the bigger streetfighter, available in the country. This new variant comes about 9,000 costlier than the standard version of the KTM 160 Duke, which gets a LCD display at the instrument cluster.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the newly updated KTM 160 Duke.

KTM 160 Duke: What has changed?

The updated iteration of the KTM 160 Duke basically remains same as the standard version. The updated component is the TFT display at the instrument cluster is the key highlight of the bike, which replaced the LCD display.

Derived from the third generation KTM 390 Duke, the bonded glass display comes paired with the revamped switchgear that comes with a four-way menu selector. This enables the rider to access various functions of the bike with ease. The TFT display also supports Bluetooth connectivity and navigation when paired with the KTM My Ride application.

Other features of the new TFT display include incoming call alerts, music playback control, etc. The rider can answer or reject calls using the handlebar-mounted switches. Also, he or she can control music playback when using a Bluetooth-enabled helmet headset. The TFT screen shows the track information.

It also enables the rider with access to KTM’s Supermoto ABS mode. This allows the rear ABS to be disengaged for specific riding situations. Also, riders can personalise the TFT display by setting shift RPM and limit RPM. This enables the screen to switch between a dark and orange-themed interface. The layout and shortcuts on the display can also be customised based on rider's preference.

KTM 160 Duke: No mechanical change

Mechanically, the updated version of the KTM 160 Duke remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 164 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 18.73 bhp peak power and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque.

