New Nissan Kicks teaser revealed. Expected to get new grille, sleek headlamps

The new Nissan Kicks has received a new teaser which highlights the new design that will be taken up on the SUV . Nissan shared the new teaser via its Nissan USA Twitter handle. The car will be unveiled on 8 December.

The new Nissan Kicks is already available in a few Asian markets. The company has even unveiled a new electric version of the Kicks in the Singapore market. The design philosophy for the car that will launch in the United States is expected to be similar. The new Kicks comes with a bigger grille and a sleeker set of headlamps.

The car is expected to get some major tweaks in the interior design as well. The Nissan Kicks 2021 may get a bigger infotainment screen. Nissan is expecting to revitalize sales by introducing new SUVs in many markets.

View Full Image The electric version of new Nissan Kicks

The company also launched the new Nissan Magnite in India on Wednesday. The new car is positioned in the sub-4m SUV segment. Nissan plans to gain a substantial market share through the new launch. Magnite is priced substantially lower than its competitors like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The new car starts at a price of ₹4.99 lakh for the buyers who plan to book the car before 31 Decemeber. From next year, Nissan will revise the prices. The entry price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two powertrain options. One is a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine and the other is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The price for the turbo variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh under the introductory price list.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via