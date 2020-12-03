New Nissan Kicks teaser revealed. Expected to get new grille, sleek headlamps

The company also launched the new Nissan Magnite in India on Wednesday. The new car is positioned in the sub-4m SUV segment. Nissan plans to gain a substantial market share through the new launch. Magnite is priced substantially lower than its competitors like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The new car starts at a price of ₹4.99 lakh for the buyers who plan to book the car before 31 Decemeber. From next year, Nissan will revise the prices. The entry price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh.