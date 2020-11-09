New Nissan SUV may be cheaper than few premium hatchbacks: Report

Nissan will soon launch its new sub-compact SUV in the Indian market and a few reports are suggesting that the car will be priced extremely competitively. So much so, that the Nissan Magnite may even be priced lower than a few premium hatchbacks.

A report by HT Auto claims that the new Nissan Magnite will start will a price as low as ₹5.5 lakh and the top variant may be priced around ₹9 lakh. However, the company is expected to provide another optional variant with better features such as wireless charging. If this pricing turns out to be true, Nissan could not only eat into the market share of other sub-compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet but also the premium hatchback market which is dominated by cars like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

Earlier this month, the company announced the commencement of production of the Magnite. The company rolled out the first vehicle from Chennai-based alliance plant Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. The company is expected to launch the car later this month to tap into the festive season demand.

Nissan will be offering a 1.0-litre petrol turbo engine with the new Magnite. The company is expected to provide a X-TRONIC CVT automatic option with the sub-compact SUV. The car will be build on Nissan’s NEXT strategy for the Indian and global markets.

The features on the new Nissan Magnite includes cruise control, 360-degree round view monitor, and Nissan Connect. Other than that, the car gets 60-40 split folding rear seats, 336 litre luggage space, tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display and over 50 connected features.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via