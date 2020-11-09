New Nissan SUV may be cheaper than few premium hatchbacks: Report

A report by HT Auto claims that the new Nissan Magnite will start will a price as low as ₹5.5 lakh and the top variant may be priced around ₹9 lakh. However, the company is expected to provide another optional variant with better features such as wireless charging. If this pricing turns out to be true, Nissan could not only eat into the market share of other sub-compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet but also the premium hatchback market which is dominated by cars like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.