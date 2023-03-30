New Porsche Cayenne boasts a high-tech cabin for enthusiasts with three screens

Ahead of the official launch of the updated version of the Porsche Cayenne SUV on April 18, the luxury high-performance car brand has given us a glimpse of its revamped appearance. The automaker has unveiled the interior of the new Porsche Cayenne, which looks very exciting and has undergone a significant overhaul.

One of the most intriguing features of the new Porsche Cayenne SUV is its integration of three digital displays into the dashboard, which are all interconnected and span the entire width of the dashboard. The driver's display provides essential information about the car's systems, while the centre console is equipped with an infotainment display. The third screen is located in front of the front passenger and appears to be designed for entertainment purposes.

Porsche highlights the 12.3-inch rectangular display at the centre of the dashboard as the dominant feature. It boasts Siri voice command support for vehicle functions and comes standard with online connected navigation. When the car is stationary, passengers can even stream video on this display, similar to some Tesla cars. The HVAC system control panel is located below the central screen, featuring a glass surface over a black panel, a touch recognition system with haptic feedback capability, physical control switches, and a volume knob.

In addition to the impressive central display, the updated Porsche Cayenne also features a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with a curved screen, which contrasts with the analogue tachometer at the centre. Porsche states that drivers can choose from up to seven different display modes, depending on the vehicle's specifications. These views include a simplified layout that focuses on essential information, as well as a traditional Porsche five-circle design.

Other notable features of the Porsche Cayenne include a cooled and inductive charging pod that comes standard. The front storage compartment houses dual USB Type C ports, with an additional two located on the rear centre console. The HVAC control layout has been revised, and a mobile device charging pad has been added, resulting in the relocation of the gear shifter to the right of the steering wheel, between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

The new Porsche Cayenne, which is set to launch soon, will come with a redesigned steering wheel that resembles the current 911. The wheel features horizontal spokes with multifunction controls integrated into them. These buttons and wheels offer toggling functionality between the instrument cluster and the optional head-up display. Additionally, there is a stalk located on the lower left for operating the cruise control. On the right side, a dial allows for easy switching between different drive modes.