New Porsche Cayenne boasts a high-tech cabin for enthusiasts with three screens

New Porsche Cayenne boasts a high-tech cabin for enthusiasts with three screens2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:17 PM IST
The new Porsche Cayenne, which is set to launch soon, will come with a redesigned steering wheel that resembles the current 911. The wheel features horizontal spokes with multifunction controls integrated into them. These buttons and wheels offer toggling functionality between the instrument cluster and the optional head-up display.
Ahead of the official launch of the updated version of the Porsche Cayenne SUV on April 18, the luxury high-performance car brand has given us a glimpse of its revamped appearance. The automaker has unveiled the interior of the new Porsche Cayenne, which looks very exciting and has undergone a significant overhaul.
