New products, aftermarket sales cushion auto ancillary firms in downturn

In March 2019 only 1% of auto component firms covered by ICRA had a negative rating outlook; this has increased t an all-time high of 24% last month. “Liquidity is critical. Supply chain may suffer as several tier II and all tier III (auto component makers) face significant pressure. Stress in MSMEs will impact the last leg of the supply chain, adding to overall costs for the sector," ICRA said in a note. Ends