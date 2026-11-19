The Centre has changed the renewal schedule for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, giving owners of newer vehicles more time between mandatory emissions checks, while maintaining more frequent renewals for older vehicles

As per the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, privately owned BS-VI vehicles that are up to six years old will now need to renew their PUC certificates every three years. For vehicles above six years and up to 10 years old, the certificate will have to be renewed annually, according to PTI.

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Private vehicles that have completed more than 10 years will continue to require a fresh PUC certificate every six months.

The updated norms have also eased renewal requirements for commercial vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards. Transport vehicles aged up to six years will now be required to obtain a new certificate every two years. Those older than six years but not exceeding 10 years will need annual renewals.

However, commercial vehicles that are more than 10 years old will remain subject to the existing six-month renewal requirement.

Under the revised framework, vehicles meeting BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission standards will have PUC certificates valid for three months. For vehicles compliant with BS-IV norms, the validity period will be six months.

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The amendments have been introduced under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The new provisions became effective from the date they were published in the Official Gazette.

The notification also specifies how the validity of renewed certificates will be calculated. When an application for renewal is made during the 10 days immediately before the existing certificate expires, the new certificate's validity will begin from the previous certificate's expiry date.

However, if the renewal application is submitted after the certificate has expired, the validity of the fresh certificate will start from the date of renewal.

Certificates issued before the amended rules came into effect will not be revised immediately. The new validity requirements will apply to such certificates only when vehicle owners seek their first renewal after the amendments become effective.

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PUC violations under scanner Meanwhile, Delhi authorities have taken enforcement action against thousands of vehicles amid worsening winter pollution, issuing challans to 25,610 vehicles for operating without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates between November 1 and 17.

During the same period, officials turned away 30,742 non-BS-VI vehicles at the city's borders and penalised another 2,817. A total of 189 vehicles were also seized, with the authorities imposing cumulative fines of ₹5.42 crore.

The enforcement figures were presented to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting on Tuesday, where officials reviewed measures being taken to tackle rising air pollution in the national capital.

Between January and November 16, enforcement agencies seized 41,659 old polluting vehicles and sent 64,800 vehicles for scrapping, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

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Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras also detected 7,055 old vehicles meeting BS-III emission standards or lower over the past 12 months, the statement said.

Authorities examined 1,81,548 vehicles registered outside Delhi that did not meet BS-VI emission standards. CNG and electric vehicles were excluded from the inspection figures.

Of these vehicles, 30,742 were denied entry into the capital, while 2,817 received challans and 189 were impounded. The action resulted in penalties amounting to ₹5.42 crore.

The crackdown comes as Delhi steps up measures to curb vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the city's winter air pollution.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X