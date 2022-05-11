The new Range Rover Sport has made its global premiere with a dramatic world-first climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. The ascent saw the new Range Rover Sport resist the surging torrent of water flowing down the ramp of the Karahnjukar Dam – the biggest of its kind in the world – at a rate of 750 tonnes per minute.

New Range Rover Sport is based on Land Rover’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex). It comes with six-cylinder 48V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivers customary Range Rover Sport performance and the pure-electric propulsion will be available in 2024.

New Range Rover Sport features a new cockpit-like interpretation of the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, and driver assistance technologies and finest materials used.

Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time and is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport. The intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension by varying the pressure within the airbags to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport.

The advanced Cabin Air Purification Pro system creates and maintains the optimum interior environment for wellbeing and alertness, while a selection of powerful Meridian audio options is available. The Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport, with up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers to create personal sound zones for the four main cabin occupants. Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation plays its part here, reducing the number of external sounds entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement.

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). The clever technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

It has a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system of 13.1 inch positioned at the centre of the dashboard.

New Range Rover Sport is using the latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) and integrating Land Rover’s latest all-terrain innovations and technologies to ensure its breadth of dynamic capability.

Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain. Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system intelligently adjusts the speed, allowing the driver to focus on steering the vehicle.

New Range Rover Sport will be exclusively produced at the Solihull manufacturing facility in the UK, alongside New Range Rover.