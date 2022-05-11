New Range Rover Sport makes global debut on a flooded dam spillway. Details

The advanced Cabin Air Purification Pro system creates and maintains the optimum interior environment for wellbeing and alertness, while a selection of powerful Meridian audio options is available. The Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport, with up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers to create personal sound zones for the four main cabin occupants. Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation plays its part here, reducing the number of external sounds entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement.