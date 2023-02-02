New Range Rover Velar showcased: Everything you need to know

Land Rover, a Tata Motors owned British luxury automaker marquee, has showcased its new Range Rover Velar with a bunch of updates inside the cabin. The looks of the SUV remains similar to the outgoing model.

In terms of changes, the new Range Rover Velar comes with jewel-like LED daytime running lights combined into the sharp headlamps which flank the discreetly revised front grille sporting an all-black theme. At the rear, the SUV gets an updated bumper where the lower part has been revised. The side profile of the luxury SUV is identical to the pre-facelift version. The car is now available in colour options like Premium Metallic Zadar Grey and Metallic Varesine Blue.

Inside the cabin, the new Range Rover Velar gets a 11.4-inch large touchscreen infotainment system with a floating curved glass display, giving the car premium looks. This hardware update brings the SUV in the same line as the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The carmaker claims that users will be able to access 80 per cent of the available functions with just two taps of the home screen.

The touchscreen infotainment system of the SUV is powered by the company’s Pivi Pro system and comes with over-the-air (OTA) update functionality along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The centre console gets a new storage area for the wireless charging of mobile devices. Interestingly, the automaker is claiming that it planned OTA updates for the powertrain and chassis along with navigation mapping and equipped vehicle diagnostics.

Speaking of other updates, there is leather-free upholstery that comes combined with wool polyurethane textiles inserts. While the SUV gets new leather interior themes available in options such as Cloud, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. Land Rover has also installed Moonlight Chrome accents on the steering wheel, air vents and centre console surrounds.

For powertrain, the SUV comes with the plug-in hybrid version and it received a battery upgrade with capacity rising from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh, improving the range.