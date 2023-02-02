New Range Rover Velar showcased: Everything you need to know
- In terms of changes, the new Range Rover Velar comes with jewel-like LED daytime running lights combined into the sharp headlamps which flank the discreetly revised front grille sporting an all-black theme. At the rear, the SUV gets an updated bumper where the lower part has been revised.
Land Rover, a Tata Motors owned British luxury automaker marquee, has showcased its new Range Rover Velar with a bunch of updates inside the cabin. The looks of the SUV remains similar to the outgoing model.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×