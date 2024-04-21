New RE park scheme may provide subsidies for floating solar projects
The scheme, which is yet to be finalized, may have additional subsidies for floating solar parks. Earlier there was a consideration for viability gap funding under a separate scheme for floating solar parks.
New Delhi: Floating solar projects—panels installed on water bodies such as lakes, reservoirs and ponds—may get a boost as the government is looking to bring them under a new renewable energy (RE) park scheme and give them subsidies, two people aware of the development said.