New Renault Duster returns to India with updated design and hybrid powertrain: Features, booking and more

Renault India on Monday unveiled the new-generation Duster, marking the return of the mid-size SUV in the country. The latest iteration retains its rugged positioning while introducing updates across design, powertrain options, technology and features aimed at current Indian market expectations.

The new Duster is scheduled to go on sale later this year, with prices to be announced in mid-March.

Multiple powertrain options including strong hybrid The new Renault Duster will be offered with a wide range of powertrain choices. These include the Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine, producing 163 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and a Turbo TCe 100 petrol unit positioned as a more accessible option.

Renault has also confirmed the debut of the Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 for India. This setup combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and is claimed to allow up to 80% electric-only driving in city conditions. Deliveries of the hybrid variant are planned for the Diwali 2026 period.

Transmission options include a six-speed dual-clutch automatic with a wet clutch for the Turbo TCe 160, while a six-speed manual gearbox will also be available.

Rugged exterior with updated proportions The new Duster features a redesigned exterior that builds on the model’s established identity. Design elements include a trapezoidal grille, full LED headlamps with Renault’s global lighting signature and LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal light bar.

The SUV offers 212 mm of ground clearance, with approach and departure angles of 26.9 degrees and 34.7 degrees respectively. It rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and features pronounced wheel arches and door protection cladding.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,346 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,703 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. An exclusive Mountain Jade green exterior shade is being introduced, along with a dual-tone option featuring a black roof and spoiler.

Driver-focused interior layout Inside, the new Duster adopts a driver-centric cabin design inspired by aviation themes. The interior layout features a raised centre console with an electronic gear selector, tactile switchgear and sculpted front seats with yellow contrast stitching.

Material upgrades include leatherette upholstery, soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and door panels, carbon-fibre style accents and metallic detailing. A panoramic sunroof is also offered.

Connected technology and comfort features The SUV is equipped with a 10.1-inch OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in, marking its first use in a mass-market vehicle in India. The system includes Google Maps, voice assistance, real-time traffic information and access to compatible apps via the Play Store. A 10.25-inch digital driver display mirrors navigation and vehicle information.

Comfort features include ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an air quality display with PM2.5 filtration, an electric parking brake with auto-hold and a powered tailgate.

Personalised driving and safety settings Renault has introduced profile-based personalisation through Google account sign-in, allowing drivers to save preferences for infotainment, driver assistance systems and vehicle settings. Selected ADAS functions can be enabled or disabled individually and stored to user profiles.

Multi-sense drive modes include Eco, Comfort and Perso, allowing drivers to adjust engine response, steering feel and ambient lighting according to preference.

Bookings and delivery timeline Pre-bookings for the new Renault Duster are open through the purchase of an R Pass priced at ₹21,000. Benefits include priority delivery, introductory pricing and branded merchandise.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin in April 2026, following the price announcement in March