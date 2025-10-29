New Renault Duster to launch on Republic Day: Top 5 facts we know

Renault Duster, the beefy and muscular SUV that used to be the bestseller from Renault in India, is all set for a comeback. Slated to launch on January 26 next year, the Republic Day, the new Renault Duster will mark the comeback of one of the most popular and highly sought-after SUVs in India. The French carmaker has confirmed that it will bring back the Duster to the Indian market on the next Republic Day.

New Renault Duster: Major design departure from old model The new Renault Duster incorporates a design language that is completely different from the old model that was on sale in India. It looks larger and wider than before. The addition of LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, a completely new front fascia, new design alloy wheels, body cladding, and revamped rear profile has further emboldened the Duster.

New Renault Duster: What will be engine options In the international market, the new generation Renault Duster is offered with 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain options. Also, there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is not clear which powertrains would be available in the India-spec model. However, the 1.3-litre unit and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor would surely be available here. Transmission choices would include both manual and CVT gearbox options.

New Renault Duster: Expect loads of features inside cabin The new Renault Duster is expected to come packing a feature-loaded cabin. There will be a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, and a host of connected car technologies. It is expected to receive advanced safety technologies like the ADAS suite, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree surround view camera, among others.

New Renault Duster: Will be based on CMF-B platform The new Renault Duster will be built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, which is a modular vehicle architecture that underpins several global models with modern design, better safety, and flexibility for different powertrains. Renault is focusing on localisation of the Duster to make the SUV cost-competitive without compromising quality.