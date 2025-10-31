New Renault Duster vs old Duster: How is the design different?

Renault Duster is the new keyword making a buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Ready for its India debut on January 26, the new generation Renault Duster will bring back a nomenclature which was once the key revenue churner for the automaker in the country. Already available in the global market, the Renault Duster's third-generation iteration looks significantly different compared to the old model that was on sale in India.

Here is a quick comparison of the design of the old and new Renault Duster.

New Renault Duster vs old Duster: Exterior design The new generation Duster comes with a bolder and flatter look than before. It looks completely different from the old Duster's front profile. The round headlamps have transformed into sharper-looking ones and have Y-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumper sports heavy sculpting and a more musculine approach than the old model's gentle curves. Also, there is a silver skid plate. The brand logo has changed, as well as the lettering positioning, too is different.

The side profile of the new Duster looks like to has taken a major leap forward. It appears cleaner and sharper than before. It gets straighter lines, thicker body cladding, and squared-off wheel arches. A significantly distinctive design element is the repositioned rear door handle that is tucked into the C pillars.

The rear profile, too, has received a major design overhaul. The inverted Y-shaped LED taillights are the most significant change, complementing the headlamps. The Duster lettering now spans the width of the SUV.