New Renault Duster vs old Duster: How is the design different?

Renault Duster is the new keyword making a buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Ready for its India debut on January 26, the new generation Renault Duster will bring back a nomenclature which was once the key revenue churner for the automaker in the country. Already available in the global market, the Renault Duster's third-generation iteration looks significantly different compared to the old model that was on sale in India.
Here is a quick comparison of the design of the old and new Renault Duster.
The new generation Duster comes with a bolder and flatter look than before. It looks completely different from the old Duster's front profile. The round headlamps have transformed into sharper-looking ones and have Y-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumper sports heavy sculpting and a more musculine approach than the old model's gentle curves. Also, there is a silver skid plate. The brand logo has changed, as well as the lettering positioning, too is different.
The side profile of the new Duster looks like to has taken a major leap forward. It appears cleaner and sharper than before. It gets straighter lines, thicker body cladding, and squared-off wheel arches. A significantly distinctive design element is the repositioned rear door handle that is tucked into the C pillars.
The rear profile, too, has received a major design overhaul. The inverted Y-shaped LED taillights are the most significant change, complementing the headlamps. The Duster lettering now spans the width of the SUV.
Like the exterior, the new Duster's interior also comes significantly different from the old one. The interior now looks more premium than before. The dashboard has been redesigned, featuring a floating touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. Adding more zing is the fully digital instrument cluster, which complete departure from the old model's driver display. The steering wheel is new with a flat-bottom design. The AC vents too have gone through design makeover.