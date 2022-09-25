New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted: What to expect

To recall, earlier this month, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been spotted too. The bike is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon. Images of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, shared by AutoCar India, show the 650cc test mule having similarities with the Concept SG650. The upcoming bike will have an upright seating position with mid-set foot pegs and a taller seat. Mirrors on the upcoming bike are standard yoke-mounted. The wheels feature the basic alloy design. Engine crash guard can be seen missing from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. The headlight, side panels, fuel tank and other elements remain unchanged as the Concept SG650.