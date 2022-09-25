New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spotted: What to expect

The alleged upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to ensure reduced vibrations and improved responsiveness and apparently better top speed compared to the outgoing model. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The all new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be launched in coming months in the Indian market. Recently, the mule version of this bike was spotted. The motorbike is expected to get the new J series engine as the 349 cc single cylinder air and oil cooled SOHC unit will develop 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The all new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be launched in coming months in the Indian market. Recently, the mule version of this bike was spotted. The motorbike is expected to get the new J series engine as the 349 cc single cylinder air and oil cooled SOHC unit will develop 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.
The alleged upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to ensure reduced vibrations and improved responsiveness and apparently better top speed compared to the outgoing model. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. This bike will reportedly have commonalities with the latest Classic 350 as the same cradle chassis has been utilised and thus the overall kerb weight will go down with substantial improvements in ride quality and handling.
The alleged upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to ensure reduced vibrations and improved responsiveness and apparently better top speed compared to the outgoing model. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. This bike will reportedly have commonalities with the latest Classic 350 as the same cradle chassis has been utilised and thus the overall kerb weight will go down with substantial improvements in ride quality and handling.
This new-gen Bullet 350 continues to have a retro design theme while the turn signals and tail lamp are similar to the Classic 350. Moreover, the bikes is expected to come with silver accents on the halogen headlamp, pilot lamps, tail lamp and indicators while the signature chunky fenders, single-piece tubular grab rail, single-piece seat with white stitching and a fuel tank with its capacity probably similar to the Classic 350.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This new-gen Bullet 350 continues to have a retro design theme while the turn signals and tail lamp are similar to the Classic 350. Moreover, the bikes is expected to come with silver accents on the halogen headlamp, pilot lamps, tail lamp and indicators while the signature chunky fenders, single-piece tubular grab rail, single-piece seat with white stitching and a fuel tank with its capacity probably similar to the Classic 350.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It could ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoked wheels like the Classic with tubed tyres and the braking duties will be performed by a single-channel ABS system with disc brakes at the front and rear. A single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster can also be expected to come while a tripper navigation system could be offered as an option.
It could ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoked wheels like the Classic with tubed tyres and the braking duties will be performed by a single-channel ABS system with disc brakes at the front and rear. A single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster can also be expected to come while a tripper navigation system could be offered as an option.
To recall, earlier this month, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been spotted too. The bike is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon. Images of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, shared by AutoCar India, show the 650cc test mule having similarities with the Concept SG650. The upcoming bike will have an upright seating position with mid-set foot pegs and a taller seat. Mirrors on the upcoming bike are standard yoke-mounted. The wheels feature the basic alloy design. Engine crash guard can be seen missing from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. The headlight, side panels, fuel tank and other elements remain unchanged as the Concept SG650.
To recall, earlier this month, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been spotted too. The bike is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon. Images of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, shared by AutoCar India, show the 650cc test mule having similarities with the Concept SG650. The upcoming bike will have an upright seating position with mid-set foot pegs and a taller seat. Mirrors on the upcoming bike are standard yoke-mounted. The wheels feature the basic alloy design. Engine crash guard can be seen missing from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. The headlight, side panels, fuel tank and other elements remain unchanged as the Concept SG650.