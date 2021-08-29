Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular models of the Indian bike manufacturer and a major update is long overdue. Royal Enfield will be revealing the 2021 Classic 350 on 1 September. The launch event will be broadcasted live at 12 PM.

While the bike has been kept under wraps, a lot of leaked spy shots and even videos have surfaced before the launch. Royal Enfield has also revealed a new set of images of the Classic 350. However, the details are not very clear.

Exhaust note

The Royal Enfield will be featuring a 349 cc engine that will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The bike will also come with the same state of tune as the Meteor. It is expected to churn out 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 Classic 350 is expected to be much more refined.

Royal Enfield has released the audio of the exhaust note of the bike on a dedicated countdown page for the launch. The same can be heard here.

Technology

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come with many new tech updates. The 2021 version of the bike will get a small digital cluster to show important info such as fuel level, Odometer and Trip meter. The speedometer will continue to occupy a dominant space on the dashboard.

The Classic 350 will finally get support for a Turn-by-Turn Tripper Navigation, that also made its debut on the Meteor 350. However, the feature is expected to be optional. The bike will also get hazard lamps and neutral indicators.

Design

The bike will continue to provide a retro-look and feel. The graphics on the tank is expected to come with several new colour combinations. The bike might also support the ‘Make it Yours’ customisation options introduced by Royal Enfield last year.

The live launch event can be streamed here.

