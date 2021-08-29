New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch: From exhaust note to tech, what to expect

The Royal Enfield will be featuring a 349 cc engine that will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The bike will also come with the same state of tune as the Meteor. It is expected to churn out 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 Classic 350 is expected to be much more refined.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}