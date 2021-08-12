The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gearing up for a big upgrade and Royal Enfield may unveil this new updated Classic 350 very soon. The updated Classic 350 is expected to borrow features from the latest new additions in the Royal Enfield line-up such as the Meteor 350.

According to a report by HT Auto, the launch of the new version of the Classic 350 is expected in the last week of August. Royal Enfield has not put out any official invite for any event. So, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

The upcoming Classic 350 will get an updated equipment list as well as the engine from its low-riding Meteor 350. The new Classic 350 will get the updated Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone.

The Classic 350 will get a new powertrain that will also be borrowed from the Meteor 350. The bike will use the J-platfrom from Meteor. The bike will get a 349cc single-cylinder DOHC engine.

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 recently got a price hike and the prices now go north of ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the most expensive variant. The starting price is just under ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). The new version of the bike, with the updated list of features and new powertrain is expected to get more expensive. According to the report, Royal Enfield might price the bike at a starting price of around ₹1.85 lakh.

