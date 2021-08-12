New Royal Enfield Classic 350 may launch as early as this month. Details here

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 recently got a price hike and the prices now go north of ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the most expensive variant. The starting price is just under ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). The new version of the bike, with the updated list of features and new powertrain is expected to get more expensive. According to the report, Royal Enfield might price the bike at a starting price of around ₹1.85 lakh.