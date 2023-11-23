New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 set to debut tomorrow: Know expected prices and what's new
The 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be launched at the RE Motoverse on November 24, where the prices will be announced.
The highly anticipated launch of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to take place at the RE Motoverse on November 24, where the motorcycle manufacturer will unveil the prices. As the largest gathering of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts, the Motoverse provides the perfect platform to announce the pricing details of the revamped adventure tourer, which has undergone a comprehensive overhaul compared to its predecessor.