The highly anticipated launch of the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to take place at the RE Motoverse on November 24, where the motorcycle manufacturer will unveil the prices. As the largest gathering of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts, the Motoverse provides the perfect platform to announce the pricing details of the revamped adventure tourer, which has undergone a comprehensive overhaul compared to its predecessor.

This motorcycle has undergone a complete redesign, featuring a brand-new twin-spar frame and an upgraded, larger-capacity engine. Introducing the innovative Sherpa 450 engine, a first for Royal Enfield, the bike boasts liquid cooling and incorporates lightweight components, including a forged piston. Not only does it exude a more premium feel, but it also delivers a superior riding experience, thanks to the increased power output from its engine.

In a technological leap, the latest iteration of the Himalayan incorporates a digital console—a first for Royal Enfield. Developed entirely in-house by the company, this digital system is anticipated to become a standard feature in upcoming motorcycles. The innovative console offers smartphone connectivity, facilitating turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and providing notifications for engine and battery health, among other features.

Notably, the Himalayan 450 is Royal Enfield's inaugural model to feature Ride-by-Wire (RbW), introducing two distinct riding modes: Eco and Performance. Additionally, the motorcycle boasts LED lighting throughout its design.

The current Himalayan 411 is priced at ₹2.28 lakh (ex-showroom), and the upcoming model is anticipated to come with a considerable price increase. As per HT Auto, it is estimated that the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will start at ₹2.60 lakh onwards.

Moreover, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to be available in three variants: Base, Pass, and Summit, distinguished primarily by their color schemes. Anticipate a price variance of ₹15,000- ₹20,000 among the three variants, bringing the on-road prices in most cities to approximately the ₹3 lakh range. Notably, all initial releases will feature tube-type tires, with the option for tubeless tires in India to be introduced later, albeit at a higher price point. Royal Enfield will also provide a range of accessories for the new Himalayan.

