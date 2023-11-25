New Royal Enfield Himalayan debuts in India at ₹2.69 lakh: Check all details
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is now priced starting from ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) until December 31st, with three distinct variants available.
The recently unveiled Royal Enfield Himalayan is now priced starting from ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) until December 31st. The Himalayan 450 series includes the Base variant at ₹2.74 lakh, the Pass variant at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in Kamet White, and the top-tier Summit Hanle Black at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite having uniform equipment levels, each variant features distinct colors. Notably, these prices are introductory.