New Royal Enfield Himalayan debuts in India at 2.69 lakh: Check all details

The recently unveiled Royal Enfield Himalayan is now priced starting from ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) until December 31st. The Himalayan 450 series includes the Base variant at ₹2.74 lakh, the Pass variant at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in Kamet White, and the top-tier Summit Hanle Black at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite having uniform equipment levels, each variant features distinct colors. Notably, these prices are introductory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This model is a ground-up development, representing the inception of a new series of products from Royal Enfield. Featuring a twin-spar frame, the bike is built on the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine platform.

Speaking of the engine, the 452 cc single-cylinder engine of the new Himalayan is liquid-cooled, marking a significant first for the manufacturer. Capable of delivering 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, it is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch. Recently, we had the opportunity to ride the upgraded Himalayan in the Himalayas and were notably impressed with the extent of the enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspension setup of the Himalayan 450 features USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both providing 200 mm of travel. The braking system comprises a 320 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc. The bike boasts a ground clearance of 230 mm. The seat height is adjustable, ranging from 825 mm to 845 mm, with an optional lower 805 mm seat available as an accessory. Royal Enfield offers a variety of accessories for the adventure motorcycle, including an adventure range. Additionally, there is a rally kit option that includes a taller seat and enhanced protection.

Moreover, the Himalayan 450 is equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, currently featuring tube-type tires in the Indian market. Royal Enfield has plans to introduce tubeless tires next year, albeit at a slightly higher price.

Deliveries for the new Himalayan will commence in a few days, positioning the adventure motorcycle in competition with the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, and Yezdi Adventure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.