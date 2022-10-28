Royal Enfield is all set to launch a slew of motorcycles in India soon. The company launched the new J-platform motorbikes which have been accepted by the market and the 650 cc platform is also performing well being the flagship motorbike for the manufacturer. Royal Enfield is said to be working on eight motorcycles that will be launching soon. Here’s a list of these bikes:

Bullet 350

The last motorbike to be based on the J-platform is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. It will replace the current UCE Bullet 350 in the line-up and is likely to be positioned above the recently launched Hunter 350. The engine and the chassis will be shared with the Classic 350 but it will have a more basic design.

Scram 450

There will also be a naked version of the Scram 450. It will get alloy wheels and will be more road-friendly. It is likely to sit below the HImalayan 450. The bike would feature telescopic forks instead of the USD forks found on the Himalayan 450. The seat will have a single-piece design and smaller wheels.

Himalayan 450

The company is working on an all new Himalayan. It will be more powerful than the current one. It is expected to have a displacement of 450 cc whereas the current one has a 411 cc capacity. More importantly, the Himalayan 450 will come with a liquid-cooled engine. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is going towards the liquid-cooled route.

Super Meteor 650

The Super Meteor 650 is the flagship cruiser of the Royal Enfield. So, the riding triangle is made for cruising with forward-set footpegs, an up-swept handlebar and a scooped-out seat.

Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept which is the bobber. The productive version is expected to be called Shotgun 650 and will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor. However, it will have a single seat, chopped fenders and centre-set foot pegs. The Shotgun 650 could be the new flagship motorcycle for Royal Enfield.

Scrambler 650

A test mule of a new 650 cc motorbike was spotted in Chennai. It has a scrambler-like design, spoked wheels and a single-piece seat with a side-mounted exhaust.

Continental GT 650

Interestingly, a test muke of the Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels and a new tail lamp design was spotted. Another testing mule of the GT was spotted with a cowl.