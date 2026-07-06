New supplier tension sparks another insolvency plea against Ola Electric

New Delhi: Two key suppliers of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the operating arm of listed Ola Electric Mobility Ltd that accounts for nearly all of its revenue, have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues of more than ₹40 crore, according to court filings reviewed by Mint and three people aware of the matter.
New Delhi: Two key suppliers of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the operating arm of listed Ola Electric Mobility Ltd that accounts for nearly all of its revenue, have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking insolvency proceedings over unpaid dues of more than ₹40 crore, according to court filings reviewed by Mint and three people aware of the matter.
Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd, the EV components arm of listed Sterling Tools Ltd, and Anevolve Mando eMobility Pvt Ltd, part of the ₹20,000-crore listed Anand Group, have initiated proceedings against Ola Electric Technologies, alleging that the company failed to clear payments for components supplied to it.
Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd, the EV components arm of listed Sterling Tools Ltd, and Anevolve Mando eMobility Pvt Ltd, part of the ₹20,000-crore listed Anand Group, have initiated proceedings against Ola Electric Technologies, alleging that the company failed to clear payments for components supplied to it.
As per Ola Electric Technologies’ filings with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA), the company’s dues of ₹29.8 crore to Sterling and ₹10.8 crore to Anevolve were pending for more than 45 days, prompting the companies to approach the tribunal.
The Bengaluru bench of NCLT is hearing Sterling’s petition on Monday, about a month after hearing Anevolve Mando's plea, marking the latest supplier dispute to confront the electric two-wheeler maker after a similar petition was filed by one of its registration agencies last year.
“This is a commercial dispute. The suppliers want their dues paid, while Ola Electric also has claims of its own, having raised issues about the quality of parts. Before reaching the courts, this has been going on for a while between the companies,” the first person aware of the matter said, on the condition of anonymity as proceedings are ongoing.
- Sterling and Anevolve filed NCLT insolvency pleas over unpaid ₹40 crore.
- Ola Electric contests both pleas, citing quality issues with these supplied components.
- This is the third supplier dispute to hit Ola Electric since last year.
- Ola Electric's FY26 revenue fell 50% amid a slowing pace of electric scooter sales.
- The company slipped to fifth in sales rank behind Bajaj, TVS, Ather, and Hero.
Sterling E-Mobility is in the business of making components like traction motors, motor control units, and DC converters, among others, which are considered a key part of an electric vehicle. Moreover, Anevolve makes traction motors, controllers, inverters, and AC/DC converters, among other components important for an electric vehicle.
Sterling and Anevolve did not respond to queries on the case. Queries emailed to Ola Electric did not elicit a response till publishing.
Cases filed months apart, Ola contests both
While a legal tussle with its registration agency 16 months ago had led to a disruption in sales, as the company had to move the processes in-house, Mint could not independently verify whether the trouble with these suppliers would result in similar disruption at the product level.
Anevolve’s case was first heard in the tribunal on 6 April, with another hearing on 12 June, according to court filing details. The next date has been set for 27 July, as the company is seeking payment of its dues and interest on the unpaid amount. Sterling’s case was also filed in April, with the first hearing on 30 April. Both the petitions have been filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, which covers corporate insolvency proceedings.
According to the filings, Ola Electric is contesting both pleas, with its own caveats. The company has not made an exchange filing on the case yet.
In March 2025, Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd filed a similar petition over unpaid dues after Ola ended its commercial partnership with the business as it looked to move the registration process for its vehicles in-house. The case was settled out of court after Ola agreed to pay all dues to the company.
“Filing such a case is an extreme step, as Ola Electric is a business opportunity after all. Both sides will tread carefully on this with some hope of a court-mediated path ahead,” the first person added.
Tough time for Ola Electric
The dispute with suppliers comes after a bruising financial year 2026 for Ola Electric, which saw the Bengaluru-based company post a 50% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in FY26 revenue at ₹2,253 crore. The company’s scooter and bike sales fell 44% to 173,794 y-o-y in the financial year, even as losses narrowed to ₹1,833 crore from ₹2,276 crore in FY25.
The company fell to fifth place in the sales hierarchy, with Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Ather Energyand Hero Motocorp all racing ahead as sales picked up. In recent months, the company has seen sequential growth in sales but continues to see year-on-year growth falling as rivals pick up pace.