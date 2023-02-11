New Suzuki Gixxer range arrives in India: All you need to know

Suzuki Motors India has recently launched its updated Gixxer range in India. The company is offering the Gixxer bikes which includes the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and its Gixxer 250 SF models. The bike range has received additions and cosmetic updates.

The new Gixxer SF 250 will now be available in Metallic Matte Black Number 2, Metallic Sonic Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue. Moreover, the Gixxer 250 will also be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Matte Black Number 2 colours.

Additionally, the Gixxer range will also provide colours such as Metallic Sonic Silver, Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

Speaking of engines, the manufacturer has made no changes to the engine or the gearbox of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer. The 250 Twins uses a 250 cc, oil-cooled engine which can churn out 26 bhp and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Whereas the Gixxer and Gixxer SF will be powered by a 155 cc, single cylinder engine which is air-cooled. It churns out 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

In terms of new features, the bike range gets Suzuki’s Rode Connect. The bikes now will come with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster which connects to the mobile phone via the application.

Moreover, the app will offer features such as turn by turn navigation, incoming calls, SMS alert, WhatsApp alerts display and missed call notifications. Apart from these features, the bike also gets a new feature to show speed warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. This console will be compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.