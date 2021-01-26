New Tata Safari launch event to begin in few hours: How to stream live

The new Tata Safari will be revealed at an event that is scheduled to begin at 7PM. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. The company has sent media invites for the event which will begin with a product briefing followed by a Q&A session.

The new Tata Safari will be Tata Motors’ new flagship SUV. The new SUV borrows design elements from the Harrier line-up. The new car will be produced at the Tata Motors plant in Pune. Earlier this month, Tata Motors has also launched a Tata Safari Imaginator suite which uses Augmented Reality (AR) for customers to explore the new SUV virtually.

Apart from the Impact 2.0 design language, the new Tata Safari introduced by Tata Motors is built on the OMEGARC architecture which is derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover. This architecture allows further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

According to Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, "the new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of power, performance, presence and prestige," Butschek said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via