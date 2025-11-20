New Tata Sierra be first Tata car to get these 6 things. Key facts for buyers

Tata Sierra is the biggest keyword in the Indian passenger vehicle market right now. The upmarket SUV slated for launch on November 25, will bring back the iconic nomenclature to the country. Designed in sync with the original Tata Sierra that was in business in India between 1991 and 2003, the SUV will sit in a segment where some of the toughest rivals are already there. Upon launch, the Tata Sierra is expected to give the homegrown automaker a string boost in terms of sales.

Right before the unveiling Tata Motors has already taken the wraps off the SUV. As it appears, the Tata Sierra will come with at least five features and one engine that will be first for any Tata car in India.

Tata Sierra to get 6 things first for any Tata car Engine 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol Features Triple screen (12.3-inch centre touchscreen, 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display)

12-speaker audio system with soundbar

Extended sun visors

Under-thigh support

Auxiliary taillight

Tata Sierra: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine An 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol is one of the most appealing fact about the Tata Sierra. This engine is capable of 168 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices would include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.

Tata Sierra: Triple screen The biggest highlight inside the cabin of Tata Sierra will be the triple-screen layout on the dashboard, which will combine 12.3-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the front passenger and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. This setup will be first for any Tata car, as the automaker has been offering dual digital screen setup in most of its cars. It is expected to give the SUV an ultra-premium vibe, since only a few premium and luxury cars in India come with this feature.

Tata Sierra: 12-speaker audio system The Tata Sierra will come equipped with as many as 12-speakers for its audio system sourced from JBL. This is the highest number of speakers used in any Tata car till date. There will be a soundbar as well, which is positioned above the temperature controls.

Tata Sierra: Under-thigh support Tata Motors left no stones unturned in making the Sierra upmarket and appealing for the buyers. An interesting inclusion in the list of features of the SUV is the under-thigh support, which means there will be a fold-out extension on the seat base for improved comfort during long trips. It provides additional support to the legs, ensuring reduced fatigue during long drives. Sierra is the first car ever from the OEM to get this feature.

Tata Sierra: Extended sun visors Another first for Tata feature available in Sierra is the extended sun visors, which help in shielding the driver and front passenger from harsh sunlight in better manner, especially during morning and afternoons, when traditional visors often fall short in shielding the sunrays.