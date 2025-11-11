Subscribe

New Tata Sierra SUV revealed ahead of November 25 launch— Design, interiors, specifications and what all to expect

The new Tata Sierra SUV, set for a global debut on November 25, 2025, reimagines a classic with a bold design, advanced interiors, and multiple powertrain options, appealing to both nostalgic fans and modern buyers. Discover what makes this revival a must-see in the premium SUV segment.

Govind Choudhary
Updated11 Nov 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Tata Motors has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Sierra SUV ahead of its global debut on 25 November 2025, marking the return of one of India’s most recognisable automotive names.
Tata Motors has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Sierra SUV ahead of its global debut on 25 November 2025, marking the return of one of India’s most recognisable automotive names. Reviving a legend from the 1990s, the new Sierra blends nostalgia with futuristic design and technology.

What’s new in Tata Sierra

The 2025 Tata Sierra stays true to the upright, robust stance of the original while adopting a thoroughly modern aesthetic. The front end is dominated by a continuous LED light bar linking the slim headlamp units, while a darkened grille with the Sierra badge and a bold silver skid plate lend it a commanding presence.

Along the sides, Tata has opted for a five-door layout, a departure from the classic three-door format, making it more practical for today’s buyers. The SUV’s flush-fitting door handles, expansive glasshouse, and gloss-black wheel arch cladding add a touch of sophistication. Large multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, expected to measure 19 inches, enhance its stance. Tata has also paid homage to the original Sierra’s distinctive rear window design by finishing the roof and C-pillar in contrasting black.

At the back, the new Sierra maintains a minimalist approach with a full-width LED tail-light bar, a sculpted dual-tone bumper, and a subtle roof spoiler. The result is a mature, well-proportioned rear profile that balances style with restraint.

Expected interior and features

Inside, the Sierra could receive one of Tata’s most advanced interiors to date. The dashboard is expected to be dominated by three 12.3-inch digital displays, one each for the driver, infotainment, and front passenger, creating a high-tech, seamless layout.

Also Read | Tata Sierra is back! Teaser reveals stunning new look and futuristic design

The centre console draws inspiration from the latest Harrier and may include an electronic parking brake, a rotary gear selector, and a wireless charging pad. Expected comfort features include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Petrol, diesel, and electric options on the way?

Under the bonnet, the new Sierra will likely be offered with two internal combustion engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm, and Tata’s familiar 2.0-litre diesel generating 170 PS and 350 Nm, according to several media reports. Both engines are expected to be paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Also Read | Stop! Don’t buy a new car yet — 3 Big SUV launches coming this November 2025

The Sierra name returns stronger than ever

With its bold design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, the new Sierra represents Tata Motors’ growing confidence in the premium SUV segment. By reviving a beloved nameplate and reimagining it for a new era, Tata aims to capture both nostalgic enthusiasts and modern buyers seeking style and substance in equal measure.

 
 
Tata Motors
