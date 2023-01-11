New Tork Kratos X, an electric motorbike unveiled: Here what to know

Tork Motors has showcased its new Tork Kratos X, an electric motorbike, at the Auto Expo 2023. This EV is based on the Kratos R and comes with features such as fast charging, FF mode, new aluminium swingarm and more. The bookings of this bike will commence in Q2 2023 and the deliveries will commence in June. While the customer test rides will start during March-April this year.

