New Tork Kratos X, an electric motorbike unveiled: Here what to know

Tork Motors has showcased its new Tork Kratos X, an electric motorbike, at the Auto Expo 2023. This EV is based on the Kratos R and comes with features such as fast charging, FF mode, new aluminium swingarm and more. The bookings of this bike will commence in Q2 2023 and the deliveries will commence in June. While the customer test rides will start during March-April this year.
The new Tork Kratos X gets a design for comfortable riding, great performance and longer battery. The electric bike gets a seven-inch touchscreen and Android with navigation. The display instrumentation takes a more pragmatic leap and shows an array of information for riders. This bike gets a host of safety features as well.
With the launch of new Tork Kratos X, the manufacturer is underlining its commitment to make electric motorbikes segment more accessible in India. “Today is an important milestone for the company, as we introduce a faster, better and yorkie member in our Kratos range," says Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors.
Shelke adds that the company is confident that Kratos X will become a perfect companion for fun rides and will create its own success stories.
To recall, Tork Motors had introduced an electric motorcycle in India last year known as Tork Kratos, the new electric motorcycle has been launched in two trims. The standard model Tork Kratos is tagged at ₹1.08 lakh and the higher variant Kratos R sells at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).
The standard Kratos model gets a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge.
The higher variant of Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more.
