Toyota is set to unveil the next-generation Camry sedan in India on December 11, 2024 marking a significant milestone for the hybrid model. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry, already available globally, will now be locally assembled to offer more competitive pricing to Indian customers (via HT Auto). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, the new Toyota Camry comes with a host of design changes that distinguish it from the current model on sale in India. The front of the sedan features a wider grille and sharper, more aggressive headlamps, giving it a dynamic presence on the road. At the rear, the design draws inspiration from Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus, enhancing the car's premium appeal. The sleek headlamps incorporate integrated LED daytime running lights, while the bold, large grille adds to the sedan's commanding front-end look.

Inside, the next-gen Camry takes a step forward in terms of comfort and technology. The cabin boasts a dual-digital display for a modern, tech-forward feel, while the centre console has been subtly reworked for better usability. The sedan is loaded with features such as individual climate zones for rear passengers, seat-back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, curtains, and a high-quality JBL audio system. The spacious interior, made possible by the car’s generous wheelbase, promises unparalleled comfort for all occupants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the bonnet, the new Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering a peak power output of 222 bhp. This power is sent to the front wheels via an eCVT gearbox. Although the international market offers a front-wheel-drive (FWD) version, it is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market, where Toyota is expected to focus on the hybrid variant. The current Camry in India offers a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl, and the next-generation model is expected to improve on this figure.

Upon its launch, the new Toyota Camry will face stiff competition from rivals such as the refreshed Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. Additionally, the sedan will also compete with several SUVs that have gained popularity in India’s evolving automotive landscape.