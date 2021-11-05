Toyota has unveiled its new A-segment crossover, Aygo X, with urban and suburban needs of European markets. The Toyota Aygo X is built on the GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA), seen earlier on Toyota Yaris and Toyota Yaris Cross. The sub-compact size of the car makes it a worthy competitor of recent cars like Tata Punch.

Toyota Aygo X will be offered in two-tone colour finishes. The C-pillar and the roof will be clad in black whereas the rest of the body will be painted in green, red, beige or blue. Toyota has named the finishes after spices - Cardamom for green, Chilli for red, Ginger for beige and Juniper for blue.

The Aygo features a wedged roofline for a sportier image. The front sports a trapezoid grille, headlamps with LED daytime running lights, slim indicators and fog lamps. The Cardamom green version sits on 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, while the other variants feature 17-inch wheels.

Toyota Aygo X is 3,700mm long, 1,740mm wide, and 1,510mm high, making it bigger in size than the vanilla Aygo. The wheelbase of the car is 2,430mm, and the turning radius has been kept at 4.7m to suit urban environments.

The Toyota Aygo x is powered by an in-line 1-litre, 3-cylinder 1KR-FE engine, which the carmaker says has been improved to meet European regulations. It conforms to the EURO6D emission standards. The 998cc motor can dish out 72 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 93Nm of max torque at 4,400 rpm.

The engine is mated to either a S-CVT gearbox or a manual transmission, with top speeds of 151 kmph and 158 kmph, respectively. Fuel consumption for the S-CVT gearbox stands at 4.9 litres per 100 km whereas that for the manual gearbox is 4.7 litres per 100 km.

Suspension duties are handled by Macpherson Strut unit up front, and a torsion beam at the back. The front wheels get ventilated disc brakes with floating calipers, whereas the rear wheels are stopped by drum brakes.

In the cockpit, the Toyota Aygo X features a multifunction steering wheel with a digital driver display behind it. It has been equipped with Toyota Smart Connect and MyT smartphone app and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The MyT app helps track driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings and vehicle tracker.

The multimedia system in the Aygo X offers cloud-based navigation via the always connected services in higher grades. New services will be introduced over time via over-the-air updates, so new software and connected services will be automatically pushed to the system. Toyota Smart Connect also offers wired and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

