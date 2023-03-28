New Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista unveiled. Details inside

New Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista unveiled. Details inside3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Toyota Fortuner is a highly sought-after large SUV in India, with a significant following among SUV enthusiasts. At the currently ongoing 2023 Bangkok Motor Show, Toyota unveiled two new variants of the Fortuner, namely the 2023 Fortuner Modellista and the 2023 GR Sport. These new offerings are expected to generate considerable interest among fans of the Fortuner and raise the bar for large SUVs in the market.
