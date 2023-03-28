New Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista unveiled. Details inside

Toyota Fortuner is a highly sought-after large SUV in India, with a significant following among SUV enthusiasts. At the currently ongoing 2023 Bangkok Motor Show, Toyota unveiled two new variants of the Fortuner, namely the 2023 Fortuner Modellista and the 2023 GR Sport. These new offerings are expected to generate considerable interest among fans of the Fortuner and raise the bar for large SUVs in the market.

2023 Toyota Fortuner Modellista

The Toyota Fortuner Modellista comes equipped with a powerful 2.4L turbo diesel engine. The Modellista aftermarket kit enhances the vehicle's sporty elements, allowing for a more customized look and feel. With Modellista's expertise and popularity in Japan, as evidenced by its impressive sales figures, customers can expect a high-quality product that provides an unparalleled level of creativity and quality customization options. The ability to personalize the Fortuner with the Modellista kit is sure to attract buyers who are looking for a unique and personalized driving experience.

On the other hand, the GR Sport variant of the Toyota Fortuner boasts a 2.8L turbo diesel engine that is straight from the heart of racing. Developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Fortuner GR Sport is designed to deliver superior driving performance, taking the vehicle to new heights. Its sporty enhancements allow buyers to express their individuality like never before. The showcased candy Red unit looks stunning, with a front profile that features a Lexus-inspired large open grille. As for pricing, the Fortuner Modellista with a 2.4L diesel engine variant based on Legender is priced at around 1.673 million Baht (approximately Rs. 40.41 lakh, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the 2023 Fortuner GR Sport variant costs around 1.8 million Baht (approximately Rs. 45.9 lakh, ex-showroom). The 2023 Fortuner 2.8L diesel engine boasts a claimed mileage of 14.7 kmpl, while the 2.4L diesel engine offers a mileage of 13.9 kmpl.

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport 2023

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is packed with advanced features that elevate both the driving and passenger experience. The car features a nine-inch infotainment system and wireless charging, providing added convenience for drivers and passengers alike. Rear passengers can enjoy an overhead screen option as well, adding to their entertainment and comfort while on the road. With these features and more, the Fortuner GR Sport is sure to impress buyers who value both style and functionality in their SUVs.

In addition to its advanced infotainment and passenger features, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport also includes several utility features that enhance ease of use. The car comes equipped with an electric tailgate, hill start assist, and trailer assist, making it a practical choice for drivers who need to transport cargo or tow trailers. The top-of-the-line Toyota Fortuner GR Sport 2023 is packed with equipment and designed to deliver a dynamic driving experience. It sits higher than the Fortuner Legender 2.8L option and boasts an aggressive front profile with an 'X' insignia design effect. Meanwhile, the Fortuner Modellista features a blackened 'X' insignia that connects both ends of the car and adds a stylish touch. The car's front skirt is also more aggressive, with edgy lines that give it a bold and sporty appearance.

The front black elements of both Fortuner Modellista and Fortuner GR Sport are accentuated with a touch of chrome. The Fortuner Modellista has a distinct design update with its Infiniti QX80 inspired wheel design, while the Fortuner GR Sport stands out with its vivid red color.

There are speculations that both models might be launched in India soon, as reported by Live Hindustan.