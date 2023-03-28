New Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Red, Modellista unveiled. Details inside

In addition to its advanced infotainment and passenger features, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport also includes several utility features that enhance ease of use. The car comes equipped with an electric tailgate, hill start assist, and trailer assist, making it a practical choice for drivers who need to transport cargo or tow trailers. The top-of-the-line Toyota Fortuner GR Sport 2023 is packed with equipment and designed to deliver a dynamic driving experience. It sits higher than the Fortuner Legender 2.8L option and boasts an aggressive front profile with an 'X' insignia design effect. Meanwhile, the Fortuner Modellista features a blackened 'X' insignia that connects both ends of the car and adds a stylish touch. The car's front skirt is also more aggressive, with edgy lines that give it a bold and sporty appearance.