New Toyota Land Cruiser leaked specs and details: What to expect

Reportedly, the all new model of Toyota Land Cruiser, at least initially, would be available only with a 3.3litre, V6 diesel engine paired with a 10 speed automatic transmission. This upcoming four-wheeler will most likely be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque.
The all new India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be launched in the country soon. This updated model was unveiled in June the previous year. The details of the all new India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser were leaked in an official brochure that has surfaced on the web.
Talking about the dimension of the all new Toyota vehicle, it will measure 4,985mm in length, 19,980mm in width, and 1,945mm in height whereas the wheelbase is rated at 2,850mm. Moreover, it will have a ground clearance of 230mm. This car would include colour options as Super White, Precious White Pearl, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Dark Blue Mica. Additionally, the SUV would be offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier.
In terms of features, the all new Toyota SUV features LED Headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around two piece LED tail lights, three interior theme options, a 12.3inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, and a JBL sourced 14 speaker music system.
Meanwhile, recently it was also reported that Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right.
Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.
This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy.
