New Triumph Tiger 1200 gets 158hp engine, radar safety tech and updated suspension: India prices revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the prices of the 2027 Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle range in India: the GT Pro is priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Rally Explorer at ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new versions were introduced worldwide on Monday and will be available in India from March 2027. Changes to the engine, new chassis parts, and rider-assistance systems based on radar are being introduced to the new range.

The updated 1,160 cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine delivers 158 hp and 130 Nm of torque in the 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200. The motorcycle also receives semi-active suspension, a new touchscreen infotainment display, and other safety electronics, as revealed on October 29, 2026. Both Indian-spec variants now use 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

2027 Triumph Tiger 1200: Engine and performance

View full Image View full Image 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched in India.

The revamped engine now produces 158 hp at 9,250 rpm, up 8 hp over the outgoing version, and 130 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons and exhaust system while adding lighter intake and exhaust valves and updating the fuel injection.

The primary and final drive ratios have also been updated, which will lower the motorcycle's crawl speed by 6 kph. The purpose of this change is to enhance control at low speeds, especially under difficult conditions.

Radar-based safety features and technology The main new feature is the front-and-rear Bosch radar system. It features adaptive cruise control, group ride assist, emergency brake assist, forward collision warning, blind-spot assist and rear distance warning.

The motorcycle also receives a 7-inch TFT touchscreen that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, as well as a brand-new 2.0-litre engine. The phone compartment on the tank-top has a USB-C charging port. The GT Pro has seven riding modes, and the Rally Explorer has an off-road Pro mode.

GT Pro vs Rally Explorer: Key differences Both variants feature 200 mm of travel at both the front and rear, with semi-active Showa suspension and an upside-down 49 mm front fork and rear monoshock. It comes with automatic self-levelling preload and electronic damping adjustment. Braking hardware includes twin 320 mm front Brembo 3-piston callipers for Stylema and a 282 mm rear disc.

The GT Pro sports a cast aluminium wheel, a 20-litre fuel tank, and weighs in at 250kg. The Rally Explorer is equipped with adjustable folding brake pedals, engine protection bars, engine start-stop, tyre pressure monitoring, spoked wheels and a larger 30-litre fuel tank, weighing 268kg.

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2027 Triumph Tiger 1200: Price and rivals The GT Pro and Rally Explorer will come with a price tag of ₹20.99 lakh and ₹23.49 lakh ex-showroom, respectively. According to Autocar India, the outgoing MY24 Rally Pro and GT Explorer were listed at ₹20.79 lakh and ₹20.89 lakh, respectively.