Ather 450X

The EV manufacturer based in Bengaluru revised its nomenclature and product lineup, beginning with the discontinuation of the 450 Plus model, followed by the launch of two variants of the 450X - a standard version and another equipped with the Pro Pack. The prices for the two models, inclusive of FAME II and charger and ex-showroom in Bengaluru, are ₹1,14,636 for the base model and ₹1,45,000 for the Pro Pack version.