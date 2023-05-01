The inaugural month of the new fiscal year concluded with an array of unexpected unveilings, encompassing electric scooters to high-performance motorcycles. Below is a compilation of all the two-wheelers that made their debut in April 2023:
Ather 450X
The EV manufacturer based in Bengaluru revised its nomenclature and product lineup, beginning with the discontinuation of the 450 Plus model, followed by the launch of two variants of the 450X - a standard version and another equipped with the Pro Pack. The prices for the two models, inclusive of FAME II and charger and ex-showroom in Bengaluru, are ₹1,14,636 for the base model and ₹1,45,000 for the Pro Pack version.
KTM 390 Adventure X
The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer launched the 390 Adventure X variant, which is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is nearly ₹60,000 more affordable than the standard version, albeit with some feature trade-offs. Subsequently, KTM launched the BS6.2-compliant editions of all their other models in India.
TVS Raider single seat
TVS Motors, headquartered in Hosur, unveiled a new edition of their sporty 125cc commuter vehicle, the TVS Raider, which features a single-piece seat and costs ₹93,719 (ex-showroom Delhi). All other specifications of the TVS Raider remain unchanged in comparison to the other versions.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki has launched the latest version of its iconic hyperbike in India for ₹16.90 Lakh. The 2023 model is not only compliant with OBD2 standards but also features alluring new paint options.
New Harley-Davidson range
Harley-Davidson has revamped its complete lineup for the Indian market in 2023, including updates to the existing models as well as the addition of new ones such as the Nightster Special.
2023 Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha has introduced the latest version of its performance-oriented scooter in India, which includes traction control, priced at ₹1.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Furthermore, the company has also launched the updated R15 V4, R15S, and MT-15 V2 models.
