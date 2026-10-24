New Yamaha MT-125 unveiled with sharper design, 5-inch TFT display: Will MT-15 get this update?

Yamaha has announced the 2027 MT-125 for international markets, which features updated styling and body panels as well as a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The new motorcycle will continue to be based on the design of the bigger MT-07 and MT-09, with the same 125cc engine and six-speed gearbox. The new model will be available at European dealerships in the first quarter of 2027.

The unveiling has also brought forth doubts towards a possible facelift of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 in India. Yamaha has not confirmed any such update. Currently the company is marketing the MT-15 V2 in India, and the MT-125 is an international-market model. Here is what has changed and what it could mean for Indian buyers.

2027 Yamaha MT-125 design

View full Image View full Image Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 MT-125.

The new MT-125 has a completely updated front section with new LED position lights, a projector headlight, and new front indicators. The fuel tank, tank shrouds, seat and side panels have also been updated for a fresher and new look.

New bodywork features contrasting finishes, translucent parts and new graphics. The motorcycle will come in four colours – Ice Storm, Redline White, Icon Blue and Tech Black, according to Yamaha’s international model announcement. Redline White is the new addition to the colour palette.

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Display and connected features

View full Image View full Image Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 MT-125.

The 125 is powered by Yamaha's MyRide app to connect the bike to a smartphone and has a five-inch colour TFT instrument display. The types of functions that are connected include turn-by-turn navigation, call & message notification, and music information.

The motorcycle also retains traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch. It comes with 41 mm upside-down front forks, a Deltabox frame, an aluminium swingarm and a radial-mounted front brake calliper with a 292 mm disc.

Engine and specifications The new Yamaha MT-125 still features a 124.7 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). It delivers 15 PS at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm and is mated with a six-speed gearbox.

There are no significant changes to the mechanisms of the 2027 version, and the focus is mainly on styling and equipment.

Will new Yamaha MT-125 design come to India's MT-15? Yamaha's new styling may provide a hint at what its smaller naked bikes will look like in the future. The Indian-spec MT-15 V2, on the other hand, is based on a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with VVA, a complete powertrain unlike the international MT-125.

But Yamaha has failed to announce a revamp for the MT-15 and hasn't confirmed if the new headlight design and TFT display will be offered on the model. None such an update is definite.

Yamaha MT-125 India launch and price Yamaha has yet to confirm the 2027 MT-125's India launch date and price. International reports indicate that deliveries to Europe are expected to start in the first quarter of 2027.