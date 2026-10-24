New Yamaha MT-125 unveiled with sharper design, 5-inch TFT display: Will MT-15 get this update?

Yamaha has announced the 2027 MT-125 for international markets, which features updated styling and body panels as well as a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The new motorcycle will continue to be based on the design of the bigger MT-07 and MT-09, with the same 125cc engine and six-speed gearbox. The new model will be available at European dealerships in the first quarter of 2027.

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The unveiling has also brought forth doubts towards a possible facelift of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 in India. Yamaha has not confirmed any such update. Currently the company is marketing the MT-15 V2 in India, and the MT-125 is an international-market model. Here is what has changed and what it could mean for Indian buyers.

2027 Yamaha MT-125 design

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 MT-125.

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The new MT-125 has a completely updated front section with new LED position lights, a projector headlight, and new front indicators. The fuel tank, tank shrouds, seat and side panels have also been updated for a fresher and new look.

New bodywork features contrasting finishes, translucent parts and new graphics. The motorcycle will come in four colours – Ice Storm, Redline White, Icon Blue and Tech Black, according to Yamaha’s international model announcement. Redline White is the new addition to the colour palette.

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Display and connected features

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 MT-125.

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The 125 is powered by Yamaha's MyRide app to connect the bike to a smartphone and has a five-inch colour TFT instrument display. The types of functions that are connected include turn-by-turn navigation, call & message notification, and music information.

The motorcycle also retains traction control and an assist-and-slipper clutch. It comes with 41 mm upside-down front forks, a Deltabox frame, an aluminium swingarm and a radial-mounted front brake calliper with a 292 mm disc.

Engine and specifications The new Yamaha MT-125 still features a 124.7 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). It delivers 15 PS at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm and is mated with a six-speed gearbox.

There are no significant changes to the mechanisms of the 2027 version, and the focus is mainly on styling and equipment.

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Will new Yamaha MT-125 design come to India's MT-15? Yamaha's new styling may provide a hint at what its smaller naked bikes will look like in the future. The Indian-spec MT-15 V2, on the other hand, is based on a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with VVA, a complete powertrain unlike the international MT-125.

But Yamaha has failed to announce a revamp for the MT-15 and hasn't confirmed if the new headlight design and TFT display will be offered on the model. None such an update is definite.

Yamaha MT-125 India launch and price Yamaha has yet to confirm the 2027 MT-125's India launch date and price. International reports indicate that deliveries to Europe are expected to start in the first quarter of 2027.

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Until now, it is unclear whether the Indian buyers are set to receive an official announcement of an MT-15 update or not. Yamaha's motorcycle lineup in India does not get updated with the unveiling in India only.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.