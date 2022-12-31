New Year 2023: Most awaited motorcycles to launch in new year

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is currently working on the new generation of the Himalayan. This off-road bike will get a more powerful version of the Himalayan that is likely to go on sale by 2023. As per reports, the new 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with tubeless spoked rims. Its tyres will be sourced from Ceat which is currently the OEM partner for the company.