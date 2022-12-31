New Year 2023: Most awaited motorcycles to launch in new year

The year of 2023 is all set to come with various motorcycles that have been already listed. Manufacturers are ready to expand their line-up and launch the new generations of these motorbikes. Here are some of the motorbikes set to launch in new year:
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield is currently working on the new generation of the Himalayan. This off-road bike will get a more powerful version of the Himalayan that is likely to go on sale by 2023. As per reports, the new 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with tubeless spoked rims. Its tyres will be sourced from Ceat which is currently the OEM partner for the company.
The manufacturer has added three new colour options to the Himalayan motorbike at the 2022 Rider Mania. The Royal Enfield Himalayan now comes in Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black colour shades. These new colours will join the existing three colour variants. With the introduction of the new variants, Royal Enfield Himalayan will now be offered in Glacier Blue (New), Sleet Black (New), and Dune Brown (New), Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black. At present, the motorbike comes powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
Hero XPulse 421
Hero MotoCorp is working on a new off-road bike after the success of its XPulse 200. Till now the name of this upcoming bike is not finalised but it could be named Hero XPulse 421. This bike is expected to come with a 421 cc liquid-cool powerful engine.
KTM Duke
KTM is said to be working on new generations of Dukes. The manufacturer is likely to be updating the Duke 200 and Duke 390. It is expected that the bikes will get new alloy wheels, revised bodywork, upgraded frame and subframe along with the updated instrument cluster.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield will be launching the new generation of Bullet 350. It is said to be based on the J-platform so it will use the same underpinnings as the other motorcycles. The RE is expected to come with some changes in engine tuning revised looks.
