New Year 2023: Much awaited luxury bikes to make their way in India this year

As the year kicks in, motorbikes enthusiasts are excited for some of the most awaited bikes that are lined-up to arrive in India. From Royal Enfield to Ducati, brands are ready to launch some of their mass market offerings here in the country. Here are some of the premium motorcycles which are slated for launch in 2023.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was unveiled at the EICMA 2022 and later showcased at Rider Mania 2022. According to Royal Enfield, this cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
The manufacturer has revealed that the Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and it is available in five colours which are Astral green, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Whereas the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and this bike will be available in two colour options which are Celestial Blue and Celestial Red.
Speaking of the engine, the Super Meteor 650 gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.
There is no information on what the prices will be. It is expected that the bike will be priced between ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Triumph Street Triple R
Triumph has packed a raft of changes over the ongoing model Triumph Street. The 2023 Street Triple will come in three variants which are R, RS and Moto2, with the Moto2 being the limited edition bike, and only 765 units of the bike will be available worldwide.
Speaking of the changes, there are no cosmetic changes, although Triumph has worked on the 765cc, inline-triple engine and developed a more powerful engine than the bike had.
The Triumph Street comes with distinctive designs and the latest Street series bikes get a few tweaks to make it look sharper and more aggressive. The characteristic twin and bug-eyed headlamps remain the same with modified fly screen.
At the moment, the Street Triple R is priced at ₹9.15 lakh whereas, the Street Triple RS is priced at ₹11.35 lakh.
Ducati Diavel V4
The Ducati Diavel V4 gets a treatment for the power cruiser that was much awaited and it is finally here. The Diavel V4 has been launched globally and it is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Before Diavel, Ducati launched Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale with the V4 Granturismo engine.
The main highlight of the Ducati Diavel V4 is its engine which is liquid-cooled and it has a capacity of 1,158 cc. It produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission which gets a quick shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride by wire.
The design of the motorbike has been revised but it still looks like a power cruiser immediately. There are still quite a few Diavel elements present in the V4. The headlight has been revised, there is a new tail lamp as well. The quad exhaust pipes are mounted on the side.
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE
Suzuki Motor Corporation had recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will commence from February 2023 in North America and Europe.
Suzuki developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine of this adventure bike is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output has not been revealed. The gearbox on the duty is a six-speed unit. The automobile company claims that the bike comes with fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl.
The ground clearance of this tourer is rated at 220 mm. However, the seat height is 855 mm which means that some people might be tip-toeing the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Speaking of the design, the V-Strom 800DE is 2,345 mm long, 975 mm wide and has a height of 1,310 mm. The Kerb weight of the V-Strom 800DE is 230 kgs and the fuel tank capacity is 20 litres.
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes equipped with ride by wire, fuel injection, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Additionally, the bike gets a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers.
