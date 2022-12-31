New Year 2023: Top most awaited electric scooters to debut in new year

LML Star

LML is all set to make a comeback in India with its LML Star scooter. The company recently opened bookings for LML Star, which is one of the three upcoming products from LML. Looking at creating a space for itself in the expanding electric scooter segment in India, bookings for LML Star have been opened. Interested buyers can visit LML’ website and can reserve their LML Star. As of now, there is not much known about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.