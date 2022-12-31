New Year 2023: Top most awaited electric scooters to debut in new year

The year of 2023 is all set to come with various electric scooters that have been already listed. Manufacturers are ready to expand their line-up and launch the new generations of these electric scooters. Here are some of the electric scooters set to launch in new year:
Updated Ather 450X
Ather Energy is said to plan something huge on January 07 and it is possible that the company could introduce a latest version of the 450X e-scooter. However, the manufacturer has not revealed anything officially, it is expected that a new entry-level scooter based on the 450 platform can be launched.
LML Star
LML is all set to make a comeback in India with its LML Star scooter. The company recently opened bookings for LML Star, which is one of the three upcoming products from LML. Looking at creating a space for itself in the expanding electric scooter segment in India, bookings for LML Star have been opened. Interested buyers can visit LML’ website and can reserve their LML Star. As of now, there is not much known about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.
According to LML, the Star electric scooter will come with an effortless commuting experience, an extraordinary sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile bulky structure. The scooter would also come with a 350-degree, haptic feedback and LED lighting.
Honda electric scooter
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is said to be working on an electric scooter to be launched in India. Reportedly, this upcoming vehicle from HMSI could be an electrified version of the Activa 6G. The scooter is likely to come with a detachable battery.
BMW CE 04
BMW Motorrad India has recent;y unveiled its CE 04 electric scooter at the Joytown event. The BMW CE 04 will be powered by a PMS liquid-cooled electric motor which produces about 41 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque. It draws power from an 8.9 kWh battery pack which promises a range of 130 km on a single charge with a top speed of 120 kmph.
