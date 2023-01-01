New Year 2023: Upcoming MPVs for this year

Along with the new year, several already listed and much awaited MPVs are set to make their way. This year we can expect to see the new Innova Hycross and a facelift Innova Crysta. The premium MPV segment might get Kia’s latest generation of Carnival. Here are some of the MPVs expected to the market this year.
New Kia Carnival
As per the global variant, the new fourth generation Carnival comes with two engine options- a 2.2 litre turbocharged diesel engine which produces 201 hp and 440 Nm of torque and a 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine that can churn out 296 hp and 355 Nm of torque power. The Indian market is expected to get a diesel variant of the Carnival. Moreover, the latest generation of Carnival comes with a 5-star Australian NCAP rating.
Speaking of changes, the fourth generation of Carnival gets more angular lines and a squared-off stance. It comes with a sharper front grille flanked by slimmer headlights. At the back, the MPV gets a full-width LED light bar and a chrome strip which mixes into the chrome accent on the C pillar of the car.
For those who do not know, the fourth generation of the Carnival comes in seven, nine and 11 seat configurations. Whereas the ongoing Carnival comes with six, seven and eight configurations. This new MPV will also get two 12.3-inch displays. One of such screens will come with an instrument cluster and the other one for the infotainment system. The MPV can be also longer in dimensions than the ongoing model with a longer wheelbase and back overhang, that translates into more space in the third and second rows.
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift
Toyota is expected to come with a facelift version of the Innova Crysta and bring slight cosmetic changes in the looks of the MPV. The rugged ladder frame of the car seems to appeal to consumers. The 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine of the MPV can make a comeback in the upcoming model of Crysta.
