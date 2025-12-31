New Year 2026: Top 5 habits to follow to become a good driver

Here are the top five habits to follow to become a good driver in 2026, which will make the roads safer for you as well as other fellow road users.

HT Auto Desk
Published31 Dec 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.32 - 14.05 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Here are the top five habits to follow to become a good driver in 2026, which will make the roads safer for you as well as other fellow road users.
Here are the top five habits to follow to become a good driver in 2026, which will make the roads safer for you as well as other fellow road users.

Driving is not just about maneuvering a car through the traffic and on highway. Also, it is not about pushing the accelerators to the floor. Rather driving is more about following good practices that ensures safety on the road, not just for yourself but for other fellow road users as well. You must be a good driver, but are you following these simple yet significantly crucial steps? If not, make sure to take a pledge to be a better driver in 2026.

Here are the top five habits to follow to become a good driver.

Eliminate distraction

The first condition to be a better and safer driver on the road is to eliminate distraction. Make sure to put your phone away. If you really need to receive or make a call, or read that urgent text, park the car at the side of the road instead of looking at the screen or talking over the phone while driving. While driving, make sure your focus remains solely on the road, because that is where your attention is needed most.

Use indicators and communicate

Communicating with fellow road users make a driver better and safer. Communicating on the road with fellow road users doesn't mean you have to yell on some pedestrian for crossing the road ahead of your vehicle, or using slangs or making obscene gestures to others for not giving you enough space for overtaking. Instead, use the flashers, indicators and horn for communicating with other road users to let them know about your intended moves. This not only prevent surprising other fellow road users but also reduces the risk of mishaps.

Keep safe distance

While driving, we often don't leave enough space between two vehicles, which in many cases become a major reason behind the mishaps. Make sure to maintain safe following distance with the vehicle in front of you. Don't tailgate. Keeping enough space while following will ensure you will be able to react on time in case of an emergency situation, as this will give you crucial time and space to maneuver.

Stay calm and be patient

Driving on the roads, be it in the city or on highways, can be challenging for many reasons and one of them is wrong moves by others. No matter, how provoking other fellow road users be, it is always best to be patient and stay calm in some situations that can escalate to major issues. Avoid road rage, aggressive maneuvers, and stay calm. This will help you make better, safer decisions while driving.

Be alert and defensive

Make sure to constantly scan the road while driving. Check the wing mirrors and IRVM. Look over your shoulder for blind spots and anticipate what other fellow road users might do next. Decide your next maneuvers accordingly. Staying alert and defensive while driving, will help you to make better and safer decisions on the road.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsNew Year 2026: Top 5 habits to follow to become a good driver
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.