New Year 2026: Top 5 habits to follow to become a good driver

Driving is not just about maneuvering a car through the traffic and on highway. Also, it is not about pushing the accelerators to the floor. Rather driving is more about following good practices that ensures safety on the road, not just for yourself but for other fellow road users as well. You must be a good driver, but are you following these simple yet significantly crucial steps? If not, make sure to take a pledge to be a better driver in 2026.

Here are the top five habits to follow to become a good driver.

Eliminate distraction The first condition to be a better and safer driver on the road is to eliminate distraction. Make sure to put your phone away. If you really need to receive or make a call, or read that urgent text, park the car at the side of the road instead of looking at the screen or talking over the phone while driving. While driving, make sure your focus remains solely on the road, because that is where your attention is needed most.

Use indicators and communicate Communicating with fellow road users make a driver better and safer. Communicating on the road with fellow road users doesn't mean you have to yell on some pedestrian for crossing the road ahead of your vehicle, or using slangs or making obscene gestures to others for not giving you enough space for overtaking. Instead, use the flashers, indicators and horn for communicating with other road users to let them know about your intended moves. This not only prevent surprising other fellow road users but also reduces the risk of mishaps.

Keep safe distance While driving, we often don't leave enough space between two vehicles, which in many cases become a major reason behind the mishaps. Make sure to maintain safe following distance with the vehicle in front of you. Don't tailgate. Keeping enough space while following will ensure you will be able to react on time in case of an emergency situation, as this will give you crucial time and space to maneuver.

Stay calm and be patient Driving on the roads, be it in the city or on highways, can be challenging for many reasons and one of them is wrong moves by others. No matter, how provoking other fellow road users be, it is always best to be patient and stay calm in some situations that can escalate to major issues. Avoid road rage, aggressive maneuvers, and stay calm. This will help you make better, safer decisions while driving.

Be alert and defensive Make sure to constantly scan the road while driving. Check the wing mirrors and IRVM. Look over your shoulder for blind spots and anticipate what other fellow road users might do next. Decide your next maneuvers accordingly. Staying alert and defensive while driving, will help you to make better and safer decisions on the road.