Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared details regarding the test rides of the iconic Yezdi motorcycles. “When history shapes the future," he said, while sharing the link of the official bike portal, http://yezdi.com.

On Thursday, Mahindra shared a photo of showrooms of Yezdi and Jawa next to each other and wrote, "Long lost brothers. Reunited..."

Mahindra Group-backed leisure bike maker Classic Legends on Thursday re-launched the iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi in the country with the roll out of three models, priced between ₹1.98 lakh and ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company launched three distinct models -- Yezdi Roadster at a starting price of ₹1.98 lakh, Scrambler at ₹2.04 lakh and Adventure range at ₹2.09 lakh.

The three bikes come with the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine but are tuned to deliver different power outputs.

The new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be available across Classic Legends’ dealership network, which already retails Jawa Motorcycles, in India.

