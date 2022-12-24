New-gen BMW X1 bookings opened; set to launch in India soon: All details

BMW, a luxury carmaker, is all set to launch its new generation of BMW X1 in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has opened the bookings for this SUV. Prospective customers can pre-book their new generation of BMW X1 for a token amount of ₹50,000 whereas the official bookings are likely to begin at an amount of ₹2 lakh, as per HT Auto.

