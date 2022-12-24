New-gen BMW X1 bookings opened; set to launch in India soon: All details

BMW, a luxury carmaker, is all set to launch its new generation of BMW X1 in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has opened the bookings for this SUV. Prospective customers can pre-book their new generation of BMW X1 for a token amount of ₹50,000 whereas the official bookings are likely to begin at an amount of ₹2 lakh, as per HT Auto.
BMW, a luxury carmaker, is all set to launch its new generation of BMW X1 in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has opened the bookings for this SUV. Prospective customers can pre-book their new generation of BMW X1 for a token amount of ₹50,000 whereas the official bookings are likely to begin at an amount of ₹2 lakh, as per HT Auto.
The third gen BMW X1 will come with multiple upgrades and the launch would take place in Bengaluru during BMW Joytown festival. Whereas the second edition of this event is scheduled on January 07 and would mark the new generation 7 series and i7 going on sale in India. Speaking of deliveries, it will start from March next year.
The third gen BMW X1 will come with multiple upgrades and the launch would take place in Bengaluru during BMW Joytown festival. Whereas the second edition of this event is scheduled on January 07 and would mark the new generation 7 series and i7 going on sale in India. Speaking of deliveries, it will start from March next year.
For interiors, this latest model of BMW X1 will come with a dashboard as the 2 Series Active Tourer. Some of the upgrades in the SUV will include a new curved display with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital console. This SUV will run the latest iDrive 8 user interface and will come with bigger boot space up to 500 litres.
For interiors, this latest model of BMW X1 will come with a dashboard as the 2 Series Active Tourer. Some of the upgrades in the SUV will include a new curved display with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital console. This SUV will run the latest iDrive 8 user interface and will come with bigger boot space up to 500 litres.
The all new globally launched BMW X1 comes with multiple upgrades like the new larger kidney grille, slimmer headlamps with L-shaped DRLs and new flush door handles. The upcoming X1 will retain its sporty looks and appear more of a SUV in its design. Moreover, the proportions of this SUV have changed making it longer than the Audi Q3 in the SUV segment.
The all new globally launched BMW X1 comes with multiple upgrades like the new larger kidney grille, slimmer headlamps with L-shaped DRLs and new flush door handles. The upcoming X1 will retain its sporty looks and appear more of a SUV in its design. Moreover, the proportions of this SUV have changed making it longer than the Audi Q3 in the SUV segment.
Depending upon the BMW’s FAAR architecture, the upcoming new gen X1 is likely to come with petrol and diesel engine options and both of these are expected to get the 48-volt mild hybrid system. Its engine will be paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and expected to see xDrive all-wheel drive system on the top variants of the vehicle.
Depending upon the BMW’s FAAR architecture, the upcoming new gen X1 is likely to come with petrol and diesel engine options and both of these are expected to get the 48-volt mild hybrid system. Its engine will be paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and expected to see xDrive all-wheel drive system on the top variants of the vehicle.
Speaking of prices, it is expected that the all new BMW X1 could be priced between ₹45-50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be assembled in Tamil Nadu at the company’s facility.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Speaking of prices, it is expected that the all new BMW X1 could be priced between ₹45-50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be assembled in Tamil Nadu at the company’s facility.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.